Outrage after pet dog killed by health workers

| @BBCWorld
November 16, 2021 9:53 am
[Source: BBC]

The killing of a pet dog in China while the owner was in COVID-19 quarantine has led to social media outrage and the sacking of a health worker.

Video footage of the incident, in Shangrao in Jiangxi province, appeared to show one of the COVID health workers who were disinfecting the woman’s flat beating the dog with a crowbar.

It was recorded by her security camera.

The owner, who posted the footage online, said she was quarantining in a hotel that did not allow pets.

Local authorities issued a statement apologising for the incident and saying that one of the health workers had been dismissed, but claimed the dog had been the subject of a “harmless disposal”.

The Shangrao neighbourhood, where the dog’s owner lived, had been labelled a COVID-19 controlled area, meaning residents were forced to quarantine while health workers disinfected their homes.

The incident has added to criticism of China’s “zero-COVID” strategy, under which local authorities have reacted quickly to individual cases with massive programmes of testing, tracing and localised lockdowns, including forced quarantine for residents.

