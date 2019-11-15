Home

'Ousted' vaccine expert says US is facing its 'darkest winter'

| @BBCWorld
May 15, 2020 12:00 pm
Rick Bright told the hearing he had raised issues as early as January. [Source: BBC]

A former top US health official has told Congress the country could face its “darkest winter in modern history” because of the coronavirus.

Rick Bright led the government agency trying to develop a vaccine, but was removed from his post last month.

He has previously said he was ousted from the job for raising concern over a treatment being touted by President Donald Trump.

The US leader dismissed him as a “disgruntled” employee.

