World
Ousted Myanmar leader jailed for another four years
January 11, 2022 1:35 pm
A court in Myanmar has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison, in the latest of a series of trials.
She was convicted for the illegal possession and import of walkie-talkies and breaking Covid-19 rules.
Suu Kyi was first convicted in December, and given a reduced jail sentence of two years.
She has been detained since a military coup last February and faces about a dozen charges, all of which she denies.
Her trials have been widely condemned as unfair.
