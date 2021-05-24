Home

World

Ousted Myanmar leader jailed for another four years

| @BBCWorld
January 11, 2022 1:35 pm

A court in Myanmar has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison, in the latest of a series of trials.

She was convicted for the illegal possession and import of walkie-talkies and breaking Covid-19 rules.

Suu Kyi was first convicted in December, and given a reduced jail sentence of two years.

Article continues after advertisement

She has been detained since a military coup last February and faces about a dozen charges, all of which she denies.

Her trials have been widely condemned as unfair.

