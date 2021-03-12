Oscars nominations 2021: Brits, diversity and female directors rewarded

Sacha Baron Cohen, Carey Mulligan, Olivia Colman, Daniel Kaluuya and Sir Anthony Hopkins are among the British stars nominated for this year’s Oscars.

Vanessa Kirby, Gary Oldman and Riz Ahmed are among the other UK nominees.

It’s also the most diverse Oscars ever, with nine of the 20 acting nominees from ethnic minority backgrounds.

And two women were nominated for best director – the first time more than one woman has been shortlisted for that prize in the awards’ 93-year history.

Chloe Zhao is nominated for directing Nomadland, and Britain’s Emerald Fennell is recognised for Promising Young Woman.

Other nominated stars include Frances McDormand, Glenn Close, Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Mank, the black-and-white drama starring Oldman as Citizen Kane writer Herman Mankiewicz, leads the overall field with 10 nominations.

This year’s winners will be announced on 25 April at a delayed ceremony that will take place at both the Dolby Theatre, the ceremony’s normal home, and Los Angeles’ main railway hub, Union Station.