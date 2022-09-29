World

Optus: How a massive data breach has exposed Australia

September 29, 2022 2:00 pm

Optus is the country's second largest telecommunications. [Photo Credit: BBC News]

Last week, Australian telecommunications giant Optus revealed about 10 million customers – about 40% of the population – had personal data stolen in what it calls a cyber-attack.

Some experts say it may be the worst data breach in Australia’s history.

But this week has seen more dramatic and messy developments – including ransom threats, tense public exchanges and scrutiny over whether this constituted a “hack” at all.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s also ignited critical questions about how Australia handles data and privacy.

Optus – a subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd – went public with the breach about 24 hours after it noticed suspicious activity on its network.

Australia’s second biggest telecoms provider said current and former customers’ data was stolen – including names, birthdates, phone numbers, email addresses, passport numbers and driving licence numbers. It stressed that payment details and account passwords were not compromised.

Those whose passport or licence numbers were taken – roughly 2.8 million people – are at a “quite significant” risk of identity theft and fraud, the government has since said.

Optus said it was investigating the breach and had notified police, financial institutions, and government regulators. The breach appears to have originated overseas, local media reported.

In an emotional apology, Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin called it a “sophisticated attack”, saying the company has very strong cybersecurity.

Early on Saturday, an internet user published data samples on an online forum and demanded a ransom of $1m (A$1.5m; £938,000) in cryptocurrency from Optus.

The company had a week to pay or the other stolen data would be sold off in batches, the person said.

Investigators are yet to verify the user’s claims, but some experts quickly said the sample data – which contained about 100 records – appeared legitimate.

Sydney-based tech reporter Jeremy Kirk contacted the purported hacker and said the person gave him a detailed explanation of how they stole the data.

The user contradicted Optus’s claims the breach was “sophisticated”, saying they pulled the data from a freely accessible software interface.

“No, authenticate needed… All open to internet for anyone to use,” they said in a message, according to Kirk.

Pacific Leaders begin milestone summit

Give media equal access says Saneem and FMA

Fallen police officers honoured in Remembrance Day Service

Former MP submitted Naluwai as residential address to one statutory body

Awareness on carpooling to continue: LTA

Fatal accident claims life of Nadi man

Freight costs to push up prices

DHF graduates better understand marine issues: Areki

Taking photos is not an official invite says Government

Woman to front court for allegedly harboring Tupali

Two to front court for alleged attempted robbery

Optus: How a massive data breach has exposed Australia

Dozens wounded in one of year’s deadliest Israeli West Bank raids

Oprah Winfrey hints at return to the big screen

Fighting to remember a decade of torture in the Philippines

Lelean eyes U-19 title

Xavier out to defend girl’s title

Good mates to clash in NRL Grand Final

Guilty plea in hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actor

US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone

IDC live on FBC Pop

Harry Potter star Alan Rickman's bombshell diaries revealed

Danielle Pinnock went from spoofing Hollywood to starring in one of its hottest comedies

Chiranjeevi is picture perfect as a powerful ‘hero

Solomon Islands refusing to sign 11-point declaration at historic Pacific-US meeting

Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border

How Netflix turned Jeffrey Dahmer into its ‘star’ of the month

Nine killed in Iraq as Iran attacks Kurdish groups blamed for protests

Hugh Jackman to reprise Wolverine role in next ‘Deadpool’ film

Chloë Grace Moretz says viral meme made her ‘super self-conscious’ about her body

Cuba begins restoring power after storm

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight hints at new series

Need for diversified sources of growth: Chief Economist

Second roll-out of MDA for the North begins

Sabotage to blame, says EU

Final exams expected in December: Kumar

Youth involvement in climate dialogue critical: Lalabalavu

Natabua aims for strong start against SGS

Kikau and Koroisau in Team of the Year

Fiji Pearls coach still on the lookout

Climate change is the greatest threat to tourism: Koya

Hynes is NRL’s best

Bank of England steps in to calm markets

FEO expected to release investigation outcome tomorrow

Ba FA suspends five players

Usamate hits out at Rabuka for misinformation

79-year-old reported missing

Voter registration drive in the Western Division

Cleary stands out in Telstra Tracker

Nasese Road works progressing well

U17 Korovuto College targets football title

Tokoriki Island Resort Appoints new Director

Rape and sexual assault still prevalent: Ali

Cuba suffers complete blackout after storm

FDB signs MOU with Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited

Second roll out of MDA for the North begins

Harry Styles' As It Was becomes longest-running US number one by a UK act

Independence Day Motor show coming up

Trump climbs back onto the Forbes 400 richest Americans list

Jill Biden hosts White House reading for student poets

Recreating Marilyn Monroe’s iconic outfits in ‘Blonde’

Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain

Tupali arrested, investigation continues

IMF sounds alarm on UK tax cut plans

Special Deans semi-final for Taria

Thousands benefit from outsourcing of medical services

Early detection of heart defects in children through screening

Women entrepreneurs urged to have a financial record system

Farmhouse unoccupied: FICAC witness

G20 countries to be on equal playing field: Koya

Robbie Williams announces second New Zealand show next year

SODELPA is not like NFP says Gavoka

Singh refuses to comment on Prasad

Blake ready for Cleary high balls

Innovation is critical to uplift early warning systems

Secondary schools football championship starts

Switzerland kicks Czech Republic out of top tier

Government pays out $60.9 million in assistance

Man pleads not guilty to rape charges

Morata goal stuns Portugal

Taiwan signs $US3m deal with Pacific Island states

Thousands without power as storm lashes Cuba

Ukraine accuses Russia of pipeline terror attack

Netflix plans to launch its own video game studio

Two in custody, allegations of police brutality surface

Zac Efron on playing Chickie Donohue

Moscow's proxies in occupied Ukraine regions report big votes to join Russia

Aggressiveness and defense vital for Ba Provincial

Bula Boys to play Solomon Islands in playoff

Doge thankful for opportunity

Economy forecast to grow by 12.6%: World Bank

Bati stars for NRL Grand Final

Four-Mile Bridge opens to traffic

Women more vulnerable on cyber space: FWRM

Death toll rises to 76 as crackdown intensifies - rights group

Witness testify in alleged police brutality case

Eight grand finalists in Samoa RLWC squad

14 improved cattle breeds released to farmers

Assault traumatises teen

Disputed referendums close in Russian-held regions

Timely assistance for Naiyala High School

Fiji beaten in MSG Prime Ministers Cup semi-final

King Charles: New royal cypher revealed

PM Bainimarama gets US Presidential invite

COMPOL directs investigation on social media post

Great platform for schools rugby league

Probing MP’s permanent residence is not my job: Namosimalua

M-PAiSA hoaxers referred to police

Ruling on Electoral Act challenge on Notice

Kings Road at Four Miles to open tomorrow

New lease of life for baby girl after heart surgery

Florida warned to brace for 'major disaster'

Tailasa Bale wins Global art competition for Fiji

Shinzo Abe's star-studded $17 million state funeral

JHud Addresses Rumors That She's Competing on The Masked Singer

NRL Grand Final tickets sold out

Surfer Chris Davidson Dead at 45 After Getting Punched Outside Bar

Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states

Post Malone cancels concert after hospitalization

Ticket prices won’t have major changes: Thorburn

Nasa flies spacecraft into asteroid in direct hit

USP hit by cyber-attacks daily: Vanualailai

WAF completes maintenance on Trunk Main

KiKi Layne says she and ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ co-star were cut from ‘most of the movie’

What Christina Ricci really thinks about her ‘Yellowjackets’ character Misty

Putin grants Russian citizenship to US whistleblower Snowden

Stop using players for political advantage: FRU

Namosimalua takes stand in Prakash case

PNG star Dabinyaba to face Fiji

New loan facility for cane farmers launched

Panthers on its way to create history

Canada to remove all COVID travel restrictions from October 1st

SpaceX temporary license extended

YWAM Ships Aotearoa visit President

Project submission quality critical for agriculture development

Ram Sethu gives us a glimpse of the long-lost world of the legend

Optus data breach: cybersecurity reforms expected

Kremlin says no decision to seal Russia’s borders amid chaos

James Earl Jones steps back from Darth Vader role

Woman arrested for Tupali escape

Strong rebound of Australian tourists acknowledged

Trainee doctors go on strike over safety fears

Deadly gun attack at Russian school

Queen's final knighthoods go to Williams and Iger

Biggest secondary schools rugby semifinals in history

Russia admits mobilization errors, amid growing public opposition

Work on sinkhole continues

Search for missing man called off

Specialized support available to treat tobacco users

Escapee remains at large

Major emitters urged to curb carbon emissions

Important week for Fijiana ahead of RWC

Tourists covered by ACCF

Serritslev aware of PNG threat

Naqia villager takes the stand in court

FIVB assures Fiji Volleyball

Deadly gun attack at Russian school

Ruling on joinder application next week

Russian army not able to fight' as the Kremlin plans troop mobilization: Zelenskyy

Saneem says FEO refers any probable breaches to FICAC

Habosi and Drua turns down French club loan

FEO monitors media coverage

MPs were briefed on declaration forms

Expect traffic to normalize by Wednesday: FRA

Fiji Pearls squad named for PacificAus Sports series

Family remains optimistic of Lal’s return

Addo-Carr hopeful for World Cup spot

Talks on developing products from coconut husk

Samoa PM points to climate change as key challenge

Fifth Iranian paramilitary member killed

Khloe K and 365 Days Actor Michele Morrone Spend Time Together in Milan

Why are sugary drinks still sold in schools?

USP holds Virtual Open days this week

Fiji to benefit greatly from Budapest Convention

Police Health Audit underway

CAEVAC Project team facilitates CSG training

Pound slumps to all-time low against dollar

Musk faces deposition with Twitter ahead of October trial

Tonga PM focuses on rebuild after volcano calamity

US warns of consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons

Drua home venues announced

LTA officer takes stand in former MP’s trial

Cessation Hubs established to assist smokers

Houses do not meet NFA standards

Ba Provincial skipper hopes for the best

Double for Turuva in NSW Cup final

Abe's funeral attracks world leaders and protests

Fiji Times, you have not been attacked: Saneem

Significant improvement in mill performance: FSC

China, India call for negotiated way out of Ukraine war

Force sends biggest contingent for training

Woman fronts court for alleged theft

Police look for missing woman

Rihanna to headline 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

Four arrested in Belgian minister 'kidnap plot'

Additional resources directed to recapture Tupali

Italy's far right set to win election - exit poll

Pacific children are the most affected: PM

Sam Smith’s newest collab with Kim Petras takes over TikTok

Agriculture sector growth opens more opportunities