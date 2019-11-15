Opposition leader 'tore up passport' to avoid expulsion

A detained Belarus opposition leader prevented officials from forcibly expelling her to Ukraine by tearing up her passport and throwing it out of a car window at the border, colleagues who travelled with her have said.

On Monday Maria Kolesnikova was forced into a van by masked men in Minsk.

She is one of three women who joined forces to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko in August’s election.

Mass protests erupted after the disputed vote.

“She was pushed into the back seat (of the car), she yelled that she wasn’t going anywhere,” Ms Kolesnikova’s colleague Anton Rodnenkov told a news conference in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Tuesday.

Mr Rodnenkov said he and another colleague had been kidnapped on Monday, driven between buildings, and interrogated with hoods over their heads and their hands tied.

They accepted an offer to leave Belarus with Ms Kolesnikova but when the car reached the border she refused to cross.

The two men told journalists they did not know where she was now.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials in Belarus had claimed that Ms Kolesnikova was detained while trying to cross into Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Russian media on Tuesday, President Lukashenko insisted he would not step down from power.

Dozens of people were arrested in fresh protests in Minsk, the capital. In recent weeks thousands have faced down violence and threats of arrest in demonstrations against Mr Lukashenko, who has ruled the country since 1994.