Opposition calls for full national lockdown

India’s main opposition party has called for a full national lockdown, shortly after the country passed more than 20 million Covid-19 infections.

There has been a “virtual collapse of health services” and a lockdown is needed to “break the chain”, a spokesman for the Congress party said.

The prime minister is resisting the move due to the economic impact.

India added more than 355,000 cases on Tuesday, down from more than 400,000 daily infections on 30 April.

Cases are “slowing down”, the government said, but testing numbers have also dipped meaning the true caseload could be far higher.