Only 12 US labs other than CDC have working coronavirus test kits

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still working to make test kits for the novel coronavirus available to state and local labs. Some test kits initially sent out by CDC were flawed.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said there are currently only 12 state and local labs in the US that can test samples other than the CDC.

“I am frustrated, like I know many of you are, that we have had issues with our test. I want to assure you that we are working to modify the kit and hope to send out a new version to state and local jurisdictions soon,” she said. “There are currently 12 states and localities around the US that can test samples – as well as we are testing at CDC. Four hundred samples were tested overnight, and there is no current backlog or delay for testing at CDC.”

She added that commercial labs will “be coming online soon with their own tests.”

“This will allow the greatest number of tests to happen closer to where potential cases are,” Messonnier said.