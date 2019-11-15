One man linked to at least 9 coronavirus cases after traveling from Singapore to France to UK

A British man linked to a number of coronavirus cases after traveling from Singapore to a French ski chalet to the UK has fully recovered.

The patient, Steve Walsh, is believed to have infected at least nine other people during his stay in the French Alps after contracting the virus in Singapore.

Walsh had attended a conference at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore in late January which appears to have led to a chain of transmissions.

France on Saturday confirmed five new cases of the virus, all of them British nationals, including one 9-year-old child.

The patients were infected after coming into contact with a UK citizen who had traveled from Singapore.