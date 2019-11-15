World
'One killed' as US troops clash with government loyalists near Qamishli
February 13, 2020 6:17 am
About 500 US troops are currently deployed in north-eastern Syria. [Source: BBC]
A man has reportedly been killed in a rare confrontation in north-eastern Syria between US-led coalition forces and pro-government militia fighters.
Syria’s state news agency, Sana, said a civilian died when US troops fired at a crowd stopping them pass through a checkpoint east of Qamishli city.
A monitoring group said it was not clear if the dead man was armed or not.
The coalition said a patrol came under fire from “unknown individuals” and returned fire in self-defence.