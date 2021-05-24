Home

World

One in two children have fled their homes - Unicef

| @BBCWorld
March 27, 2022 11:10 am
A seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee from Lviv plays outside a temporary shelter in Poland

Children in Ukraine face a dire situation and one in two have had to flee their homes, a Unicef spokesperson has told the BBC.

The western Ukrainian city of Lviv has come under heavy rocket fire and James Elder, who’s from the UN children’s charity Unicef, says the attacks add to the terror felt by people there.

“I’d been to a hospital where I see women go down, every time there’s an air raid siren, carrying two-day-old babies or women 36 weeks pregnant who are frigid cold”, he says.

Article continues after advertisement

“Those women are hiding again tonight – terrified, petrified. And so many other people and children.”

“You can just see in the faces of families who have been through this in Kyiv, or Khakiv, and thought they were getting a moment’s respite. Well, the missiles tell a very different story tonight.”

