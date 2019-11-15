One dead in violent Washington protests

Violent supporters of President Donald Trump have breached the Capitol in Washington, as lawmakers met to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s election win.

In dramatic scenes, demonstrators swarmed the building as Congress members were escorted out by police.

Biden said it was an “insurrection”, and Trump released a video message asking supporters to go home.

Guns were drawn in the building and a woman died after being shot and several police were injured.

There has been an armed confrontation at the doors of the House of Representatives. Tear gas has also been used.

Rioters were seen marching through the building chanting “We want Trump” and one was photographed in the Senate president’s chair.

Political figures across the world expressed shock. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned “disgraceful scenes” and called for a “peaceful and orderly transfer of power”.

On the steps of Capitol Hill, hundreds of loyal Trump supporters are packed closely together, as nearby armed police officers keep a watchful eye.

Smoke grenades were used on the Senate side of the Capitol, as police work to clear the building of rioters. Windows on the west side of the Senate have been broken, and hundreds of officers are amassing on the first floor of the building.

After the building was breached, the Capitol police officer in the House chamber told lawmakers that they may need to duck under their chairs and informed lawmakers that protesters were in the building.

Lots of House members were seen wearing gas masks as they move between Capitol buildings. Members were calling family to say they are OK.

[Source: BBC/CNN]