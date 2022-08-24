On eve of Ukraine’s national day, fears Russia will pounce

[Source: AP]

On the eve of Ukraine’s independence day and Russia’s invasion of its neighbor reaching the six-month mark, warnings that Moscow might try to spoil the national holiday by attacking significant government and civilian targets caused unease in the war-weary country Tuesday.

The United States reinforced the worry with a security alert, insisting it “has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.” It urged “U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine now.”

And Kyiv city military authorities banned mass events in the capital until Thursday because of fears of Russian missile attacks during the week of independence day,

“Our country is having a very hard time, and we need to be careful,” 26-year-old Vlad Mudrak said in support of the ban.

The U.S. warning came on the heels of Russia claiming that Ukrainian intelligence was responsible for a weekend car bombing outside Moscow that killed the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political theorist. Ukraine denied involvement.