Omicron: Wales plans to offer all adults booster jabs by end of year

The Welsh NHS plans to offer all eligible adults a booster jab by the end of the year if it can, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

His announcement in a televised address to be broadcast later comes as the number of Omicron cases in Wales doubles from 15 to 30.

It follows a similar target for England from the Prime Minister at the weekend.

Mark Drakeford also warned Wales is facing new restrictions.

He said ministers are likely to “need to take more steps to keep Wales safe”.

Mark Drakeford is expected to confirm if changes are needed to the coronavirus regulations this Friday.

Wales’ chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton warned the Welsh government may reimpose rules to reduce people mixing, and Mr Drakeford has indicated that the Welsh government might bring in tougher Covid restrictions after Christmas.

But the Welsh conservatives said no new restrictions would be needed if a “critical mass” of people get boosters.

Boosters are being offered to adults in the UK three months after their last dose, under plans to speed up the vaccination programme.

In a speech aired on BBC One Wales, Mr Drakeford said Wales must be prepared for cases “to rise quickly and very steeply”.

He said Omicron posed a “very serious situation” and by the end of the month “Omicron will have become the dominant form of the virus, bringing a new wave of infections and illness”.

As two doses of a vaccine cannot provide enough protection, Mr Drakeford said a booster is “vital”.

He added: “Urgent efforts are now underway to accelerate the programme even further so that we can offer all eligible adults an appointment by the end of this year, if at all possible”.