Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|
Full Coverage

World

Omicron: Wales plans to offer all adults booster jabs by end of year

BBC NEWS
December 14, 2021 9:55 am

The Welsh NHS plans to offer all eligible adults a booster jab by the end of the year if it can, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

His announcement in a televised address to be broadcast later comes as the number of Omicron cases in Wales doubles from 15 to 30.

It follows a similar target for England from the Prime Minister at the weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Mark Drakeford also warned Wales is facing new restrictions.

He said ministers are likely to “need to take more steps to keep Wales safe”.

Mark Drakeford is expected to confirm if changes are needed to the coronavirus regulations this Friday.

Wales’ chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton warned the Welsh government may reimpose rules to reduce people mixing, and Mr Drakeford has indicated that the Welsh government might bring in tougher Covid restrictions after Christmas.

But the Welsh conservatives said no new restrictions would be needed if a “critical mass” of people get boosters.

Boosters are being offered to adults in the UK three months after their last dose, under plans to speed up the vaccination programme.

In a speech aired on BBC One Wales, Mr Drakeford said Wales must be prepared for cases “to rise quickly and very steeply”.

He said Omicron posed a “very serious situation” and by the end of the month “Omicron will have become the dominant form of the virus, bringing a new wave of infections and illness”.

As two doses of a vaccine cannot provide enough protection, Mr Drakeford said a booster is “vital”.

He added: “Urgent efforts are now underway to accelerate the programme even further so that we can offer all eligible adults an appointment by the end of this year, if at all possible”.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.