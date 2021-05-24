Home

World

Omicron may become dominant in Europe in months: EU

Reuters
December 3, 2021 1:30 pm
[Source: Reuters]

The European Union’s public health agency says the Omicron variant could be responsible for more than half of all COVID-19 infections in Europe within a few months.

No cases of severe disease have yet been identified in the region.

The estimate could lend weight to preliminary information about the very high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, above that of the Delta variant.

There is no conclusive evidence about Omicron’s transmissibility so far but the World Health Organization expects to have data within days.

Europe has so far recorded 79 cases of the Omicron variant first detected in southern Africa last month.

Half of those cases were asymptomatic and the other half showed only mild symptoms.

