Olympic champion banned for attending Putin rally

Russian Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov has been suspended for nine months by swimming’s world governing body, Fina, after attending a rally in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 25-year-old swimmer was among a number of athletes present at the rally, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium in March.

They wore the pro-war symbol of the letter ‘Z’ on their clothing.

Rylov won 100m and 200m backstroke gold in Tokyo last summer.

After the rally, Speedo announced it had terminated its sponsorship deal with Rylov.