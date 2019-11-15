Oklahoma sees new daily record for virus cases

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has set a new daily record of 478.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health department reported Sunday that total confirmed cases rose to 10,515 from 10,037 a day earlier.

The state’s previous record of 450 new cases in one day was set Thursday. Interim state health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye has said a surge in coronavirus cases was expected after the state began reopening in late April.

The new wave comes amid ongoing demonstrations to protest police killings of Black citizens, Juneteenth celebrations and a Saturday campaign rally U.S. President Donald Trump held at an indoor arena in Tulsa.

The health department on Sunday reported one virus-related death. Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll how stands at 369.

Virus Outbreak:

— White House adviser says Trump spoke tongue in cheek during “light moment” at rally when he said he asked for slower virus testing

— Spain has reopened its borders for European tourists

— Pope Francis encourages grassroots movements to protect the environment after lockdowns reveal “the beauty of so many places”

— Daily counts of new virus cases in the U.S. are the highest they’ve been in more than a month, but public health experts say “second wave” is probably the wrong term to describe what’s happening. “When you have 20,000-plus infections per day, how can you talk about a second wave?” said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health. “We’re in the first wave.”

— Zimbabwe’s health minister has appeared in court to face allegations of illegally awarding a multi-million-dollar contract for COVID-19 medical supplies to a shadowy company that sold the government $28 face masks and other materials at inflated prices.

— South Korea has reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 as health authorities struggle to contain a resurgence that’s erasing some of the country’s hard-won gains against the virus. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 200 infections so far have been linked to employees of a door-to-door sales company in Seou that mostly hired people over age 60.