Oklahoma man’s dying words in cop custody: ‘I can’t breathe’

Oklahoma City police have released body-camera videos of an armed black man who died in police custody last year after telling arresting officers ‘I can’t breathe.’

The footage of the May 2019 arrest released late Monday was eerily similar to video showing George Floyd’s death last month in Minneapolis police custody, which has ignited protests and scattered violence in cities across the U.S. Floyd, a black man who was unarmed and handcuffed, pleaded for air as a white officer pressed a knee on his neck.

The Oklahoma videos were released following a demand from the Oklahoma City Black Lives Matter group and requests from several media outlets, said Oklahoma City Police Capt. Larry Withrow.

In the videos, 42-year-old Derrick Elliot Scott, also known as Derrick Ollie, can be heard moaning and telling officers he couldn’t breathe as at least one officer straddled him in an attempt to place him in handcuffs.

After he’s handcuffed, Scott appears to go in and out of consciousness. Paramedics are called, and Scott is placed on a gurney and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.