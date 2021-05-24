Oil slick from Syria spreads across Mediterranean

Authorities in Cyprus are monitoring an oil slick that originated from a power plant on Syria’s Mediterranean coast and could soon affect the island.

Syrian state media said last week there had been a spill from the plant, which is inside the Baniyas oil refinery.

Satellite imagery showed that the slick spread north along the Syrian coast before moving westwards towards Cyprus.

Modelling suggests that it will reach the Karpas Peninsula in the Turkish-controlled north on Tuesday.

The north’s prime minister said it was taking all necessary measures to prevent the slick causing damage and was receiving assistance from Turkey.

The Cypriot government said it was ready to provide help if requested.