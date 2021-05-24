Home

World

Oil propels Saudi GDP growth to near 10 percent in first quarter

Aljazeera
May 2, 2022 10:00 am
A view shows Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia. [Source: Aljazeera]

Saudi Arabia’s economy has registered a nearly 10 percent rise in its first quarter compared to the same period last year thanks to high global crude prices.

The world’s largest oil exporter reported its fastest economic growth rate in a decade, as a booming oil sector fuelled a 9.6 percent rise in the first quarter.

The preliminary results on Sunday come after Saudi Arabia resisted United States entreaties to raise output in an attempt to rein in prices that have spiked since the Ukraine war began.

Article continues after advertisement

Growth in the oil sector reached 20.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while the non-oil sector expanded 3.7 percent year on year.

The agency notes that data for the quarter is “still incomplete” and can be revised.

