Oil output to see small hike to ease energy prices

[Source: BBC]
The world’s biggest oil producers have agreed to raise production slightly in a bid help ease high prices.
Members of oil producers’ group Opec+ – which includes Russia – agreed on Wednesday to add 100,000 more barrels per day to the market from September.
The latest production output increase is at a much slower pace than in recent months.
The decision is a blow to leaders who had called for production to be ramped up.
They include US President Joe Biden, who travelled to Saudi Arabia in a bid to personally convince the country to pump more oil to help cool soaring prices.
Crude has consistently traded at more than $100 a barrel since February, driving up the cost of living in many countries.
