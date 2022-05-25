Ohio man charged with plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush

[Source: ABC News]

An Ohio man has been charged with aiding and abetting a plot to kill former President George W. Bush.

Shihab Ahmed, 52, an Iraqi citizen who lived in Columbus, was arrested early Tuesday by the FBI.

Shihab allegedly exchanged money with an undercover informant working for the FBI in an attempt to bring foreign individuals into the U.S. in order to carry out the assassination.

He even traveled to Dallas in February 2022 to carry out surveillance of places regularly visited by the former president, the DOJ said.

Shihab, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Tuesday, said that he wanted to use an FBI confidential source’s service to “illegally” bring ISIS individuals to the US with the intention to murder Bush.