Officials pledge support after 17 die in 'unspeakable New York tragedy'

New York officials have pledged to support all those affected in an apartment fire on Sunday as the death toll was revised slightly down.

At least 17 people died in the Twin Parks complex fire, including eight children. Several other people are in hospital in critical condition.

It is the deadliest apartment fire in New York City in more than 30 years.

Bronx borough president Vanessa Gibson said she was “determined to rebuild and heal” in the wake of the incident.