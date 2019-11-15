Officials check air vents in Hong Kong apartment

Authorities in Hong Kong are investigating whether two residents on different floors of the same high-rise tower may may have contracted the coronavirus from fecal matter due to a possible design flaw in the building’s piping system.

Health officials have traced at least two confirmed cases of the coronavirus to Hong Mei House in Tsing Yi, a small residential island in Hong Kong.

Parts of the building were evacuated while health officials and engineers carried out emergency checks.

There are now 49 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one confirmed death in Hong Kong.