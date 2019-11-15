Officer told dying man to 'stop yelling'

Transcripts from the bodycam footage were disclosed in court showing the US Police officer telling George Floyd to stop talking.

The court documents revealed that he repeatedly gasped under the man’s knee

The unarmed black man cried out for his late mother and children as he said the Minneapolis policeman would kill him

They were disclosed in court by lawyers for one of the four officers involved.

The documents offer the clearest picture yet of Mr Floyd’s last moments. His death in May sparked a global uproar.

All four officers involved in taking Mr Floyd into custody were fired and arrested. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck, faces several charges including second-degree murder, while the other three – Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao – are charged with aiding and abetting murder.