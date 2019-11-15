Officer kneels on pregnant woman’s back during arrest in Missouri

Videos of a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer kneeling on a pregnant Black woman while arresting her have led to calls for the officer involved to be fired and reignited demands that the police chief resign.

The videos show the woman on the ground with the officer’s knee on her back while people in the crowd yell to stop because she is pregnant.

Some officers can be heard telling the crowd they will be arrested if they don’t move back.

Police and a lawyer for the woman told different versions of what happened during the confrontation on Thursday night at a business in east Kansas City.

The woman’s lawyer, Stacy Shaw, said the woman was attending a balloon release for a homicide victim at an intersection that has been the scene of civil justice and anti-crime demonstrations for years.

The woman was filming the event and complained when an officer backed into her.

The officer responded by pushing the woman and then throwing her to the ground and arresting her, Shaw said.

[Source: TVNZ]