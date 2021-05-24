Home

World

Odesa building survivors recall missile strike

| @BBCWorld
April 25, 2022 9:00 am
Ukraine says eight people died in Odesa - including a baby - after an apartment block was hit by missiles on Saturday. [Source: BBC News]]

Twenty-four hours after the blast, glass and debris covers every surface around the bottom of the block.

The fire brigade have begun the long process of trying to clear the site, throwing whatever remains inside the destroyed flats onto the street.

Hanging from a broken wall is a washing line, its tangled clothes still attached, blowing in the wind. We spot a hairdryer, playing cards, fragments of books and feathers from a pillow among the rubble. This was a relatively normal afternoon in Odesa until the blast.

Article continues after advertisement

The air is thick with concrete dust that coats the skin, hair and clothes of those waiting at the cordon. They are waiting to go into the building to collect their belongings.


Igor fears a repeat of atrocities reported in other Ukrainian cities.

In the crowd, we meet Igor, who was in his flat with his mother-in-law when the missile hit. The firefighters helped them escape with the oxygen masks; now he calls them his angels.

“Truly speaking, I was ready for such a scenario because my mother-in-law was in Mariupol,” Igor says.

“She lived deep underground for approximately two weeks. She escaped, arrived in Odesa with the hope of living without blasts, but troubles reached us.”

He fears what will happen next.

“It’s only the beginning for Odesa. You know what happened in Mariupol, Bucha? I know that will come here.”


Kiril says his whole home filled with black smoke.

Kiril was in his eleventh floor flat in the block at the time, when he heard a whoosh. He threw himself to the floor before the explosion.

“When I looked back my windows were gone,” he recalls.

“Then the whole house was thick with black smoke. I packed my documents, my laptop and two pieces of clothing and ran down the stairs. When I came down the stairs I saw the blood drops. All the windows were broken.

“I was in real strong shock. I’ve never felt anything like it before. I came really close to dying. I don’t know how to feel about that.”

