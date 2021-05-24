Home

World

Odesa apartment block hit by missiles

| @BBCWorld
April 24, 2022 8:49 am

Eight people have been killed including a baby after an apartment block in the city of Odesa was hit by a missile.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced during a press conference in Kyiv that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Kyiv today.

Zelensky says he’ll call off peace talks if Russia kills the last Ukrainian forces in Mariupol or holds an independence referendum in occupied Kherson.

Meanwhile, officials in the devastated southern city of Mariupol say a planned evacuation of civilians has not happened.

Earlier, a video was published appearing to show women and children sheltering in a bunker under the steel plant where the last Ukrainian defenders are holding out.

The Ukrainian military claims to have “eliminated” two more Russian generals during fighting in the southeast.

