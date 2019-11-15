Obama to blast Trump's 'reality show'

Barack Obama will accuse President Donald Trump of treating the White House like “one more reality show”, in a speech to the Democratic convention.

The former US president will say his Republican successor “hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t”.

At the White House, Trump hit back that he was only elected because of the “horror” Obama left Americans.

On the third night of the Democratic conference, Kamala Harris will accept the vice-presidential nomination.

The Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, will cap off the four-night convention with a speech on Thursday.

The Biden-Harris ticket will challenge President Trump and his Vice-President Mike Pence for the White House in the election on 3 November.