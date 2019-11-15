Obama slams 'despicable' attack ad against Joe Biden

Barack Obama has made a rare intervention in the 2020 White House race to blast a “despicable” racially charged attack ad against Joe Biden.

A pro-Trump group put out the clip that twists Mr Obama’s own words in order to undermine the Democratic contender.

Mr Biden is hoping the black vote in South Carolina’s primary on Saturday will revive his campaign.

Though Mr Biden was his vice-president, Mr Obama has observed neutrality in the race, refusing to endorse a contender.

Joe Biden is one of eight candidates remaining in the contest to become the Democratic candidate who will take on President Donald Trump, a Republican, in November’s election,