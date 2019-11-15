Obama calls for end to voter suppression

Former US President Barack Obama has sharply criticised what he described as Republican attempts at voter suppression.

He said people in power were “attacking voting rights with surgical precision” and called for wide reform.

He also decried the police killing of George Floyd and the subsequent use of federal agents against protesters.

Article continues after advertisement

In a fiery speech, Obama launched a stinging attack on Republican President Donald Trump’s administration and some police departments.

He said people in government were “doing their darnedest to discourage people from voting” by closing polling stations and imposing “restrictive ID laws” on minorities and students.