NZ reaches Level 1 but businesses want clarity over border restrictions

As New Zealanders wake up to life being essentially back to normal, there is one glaring restriction that remains – the country’s border.

Under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 it is still closed to all but New Zealand citizens and permanent residents, or those granted exemptions, and those arriving must undergo 14 days in quarantine.

Businesses say they need more certainty so that they can plan ahead and are pushing the Government to give a clear timeline on when the border will start to open.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the border was a critical first line of defence against the virus.