NY governor says infection rate worse than feared

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has pleaded for medical supplies, warning that Covid-19’s peak in the state will be worse than anticipated.

“The apex is higher than we thought and the apex is sooner than we thought,” Mr Cuomo told reporters on Tuesday.

He said the federal government was not sending enough equipment to combat the crisis, noting the state needs 30,000 ventilators.

New York now has over 25,000 confirmed virus cases and at least 210 deaths.

Mr Cuomo’s warning comes as President Donald Trump suggested having the US back in business by early next month.

“We need federal help and we need the federal help now,” Mr Cuomo said.

“New York is the canary in the coal mine, New York is happening first, what is happening to New York will happen to California and Illinois, it is just a matter of time.”