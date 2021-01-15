NY attorney general sues NYPD over Floyd protest response

New York’s attorney general has sued the New York Police Department.

Calling the rough treatment of protesters against racial injustice last spring part of a longstanding pattern of abuse that stemmed from inadequate training, supervision and discipline.

Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit includes dozens of examples of alleged misconduct during the spring demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s police killing.

She says this includes the use of pepper spray and batons on protesters, trapping demonstrators with a technique called kettling and arresting medics and legal observers.

“This filed a lawsuit against the mayor of the City of New York and the leadership of NYPD. To end its pattern of using excessive force and making false arrest against New Yorks dooring largely peaceful protest.”

James is seeking reforms including the appointment of a federal monitor to oversee the NYPD’s policing tactics at future protests and a court order declaring that the policies and practices the department used during the protests were unlawful.