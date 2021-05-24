Nurses refuse to treat police after colleagues shot

Nurses in Eswatini are refusing to treat police officers as they accuse them of shooting colleagues during a pro-democracy rally on Wednesday.

Protests in Africa’s last absolute monarchy, formerly known as Swaziland, have swept the country since June.

Some internet services, such as Facebook, were temporarily shut down this week in response to the unrest.

The government, which denies that security forces used live ammunition, has now banned all demonstrations.