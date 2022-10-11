Nurse Lucy Letby poisoned babies with insulin, trial told

Ms Letby, of Hereford, was working at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit when the deaths happened [Photo Credit: BBC News]

A “poisoner was at work” at a hospital where there was a “significant rise” in the number of healthy babies dying, a court has heard.

Lucy Letby has been accused of murdering five baby boys and two girls, and attempting to murder 10 other babies at Countess of Chester hospital.

Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, said she was a “constant malevolent presence” in the hospital’s neonatal unit.

Ms Letby, 32, of Hereford, denies 22 charges at Manchester Crown Court.

Jurors heard Ms Letby is alleged to have tried to kill one child three times, while another died as a result of being injected with air.

Family members of some of the babies concerned in the case were among those present in the court as Mr Johnson opened the prosecution.

He said the Chester institution was a “busy general hospital like so many others in the UK”.

However, he said that “unlike many other hospitals, within the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital, a poisoner was at work”.

He said the increases were noticed by hospital consultants, who were concerned that “babies who were dying had deteriorated unexpectedly”.

Medics also noted that babies who had collapsed “did not respond to appropriate and timely resuscitation” and that others “collapsed dramatically, but then, equally dramatically, recovered”.

Mr Johnson told the court that as medics could not account for the collapses and deaths, police were called in and conducted a “painstaking review”.

Among several cases detailed by the barrister, he told the jury that both babies were boys and both born as twins – but not to each other – and were poisoned within a few days of being born.

Mr Johnson said their blood sugar levels dropped to dangerous levels.

But the babies – identified only as child F and child L – survived due to the skill of medical staff who appreciated low blood sugar can have natural causes, he said.

The prosecutor said nobody would think somebody would be trying to kill babies in a neonatal unit.

He said both of the twins had a baby brother, child E and child M, who were both also allegedly attacked by Ms Letby – one of which did not survive.

The court heard one of the means by which child E was killed and child M was harmed, was by having air injected into the bloodstream – what the doctors call an air embolus.

He told the court: “So varying means by which these babies were attacked, but the constant presence when they were fatally attacked or collapsed catastrophically was Lucy Letby.”

Jurors were shown a chart showing nurses who were present on duty when the alleged criminal incidents were said to have taken place.

Pointing out, as examples, the first three alleged offences in time he said the chart showed the only person that was present on all three occasions was the defendant.

Mr Johnson said: “If you look at the table overall the picture is, we say, self-evidently obvious. It’s a process of elimination.