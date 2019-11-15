Number of US COVID-19 cases nears six million

The number of cases globally has hit almost 25.1 million, with deaths exceeding 844,000, according to the university’s data.
More than 16.5 million have recovered.
New Zealand has made face masks compulsory as it eases coronavirus restrictions in Auckland that were imposed after a sudden spike in cases.
