Number of deaths from Wuhan coronavirus overtakes SARS in China

Canadian officials have fielded 325 requests for departure assistance from Hubei province in China due to the Wuhan coronavirus.

Ottawa is attempting to charter a plane to take Canadians from Wuhan back to Canada.

There are currently 543 Canadians in Hubei who have registered with the voluntary Registration of Canadians Abroad service.

Since registration is voluntary, this number is not a complete picture of Canadians in the region or in China, according to the statement.

Only Canadian citizens who have entered China with a Canadian passport will be allowed to board the plane back to Canada, Global Affairs Canada said.

Additionally, Canadian citizens will need to have a valid Canadian passport along with a valid Chinese visa to board the plane.

Canadians appearing with symptoms will not be able to board the aircraft, according to Global Affairs Canada.