World

Nuclear deal unlikely unless Iran releases US prisoners

Reuters
January 24, 2022 5:20 pm
[Source: Reuters]

The United States is unlikely to strike an agreement with Iran to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal unless Tehran releases four U.S. citizens Washington says it is holding hostage.

The official, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran, repeated the long-held U.S. position that the issue of the four people held in Iran is separate from the nuclear negotiations.

In recent years, Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on espionage and security-related charges.

Article continues after advertisement

Rights groups have accused Iran of taking prisoners to gain diplomatic leverage, while Western powers have long demanded that Tehran free their citizens, who they say are political prisoners.

Tehran denies holding people for political reasons.

