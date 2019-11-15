Home

Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|All stamp duty abolished|Fijian economy will not recover for years: Minister|
NSW records highest daily tally of Covid-19 cases in three months

TVNZ
July 20, 2020 5:43 pm

New South Wales has recorded 20 new Covid-19 cases, the biggest number in three months.

With this, the premier is urging residents to limit their activity and wear a mask in public if social distancing can’t be guaranteed.

Three of the cases reported in the 24 hours to 8 last night are linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, bringing the total number of cases linked to the cluster to 48.

Eight new cases are linked to the Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park, four are linked to the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club, four are returned travellers in hotel quarantine and one is a person who has returned from Victoria.

Officials are also calling for tighter restrictions around gatherings.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said there were 96 people being treated for coronavirus with two patients in intensive care including a person in their 30s.

It comes as Victoria today recorded 275 new coronavirus cases with masks to be mandatory for people in living in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire from Thursday.

 

