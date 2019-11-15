NSW records highest daily tally of Covid-19 cases in three months

New South Wales has recorded 20 new Covid-19 cases, the biggest number in three months.

With this, the premier is urging residents to limit their activity and wear a mask in public if social distancing can’t be guaranteed.

Three of the cases reported in the 24 hours to 8 last night are linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, bringing the total number of cases linked to the cluster to 48.

Article continues after advertisement

Eight new cases are linked to the Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park, four are linked to the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club, four are returned travellers in hotel quarantine and one is a person who has returned from Victoria.

Officials are also calling for tighter restrictions around gatherings.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said there were 96 people being treated for coronavirus with two patients in intensive care including a person in their 30s.

It comes as Victoria today recorded 275 new coronavirus cases with masks to be mandatory for people in living in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire from Thursday.