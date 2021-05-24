NSW hospitalisations soar

Covid-19 testing programmes in NSW are straining under a backlog of soaring demand, with the state government urging people not to get tested unless required, to take pressure of pathology labs.

The state yesterday recorded a new peak of 6394 new Covid-19 cases despite a 36 percent drop in tests on Christmas Day.

In the 24 hours to 8pm last night, hospitalisations jumped to 458, up from 388 in the previous reporting period.

The number of patients in ICU remains the same as a day earlier, at 52.

The latest cases are the highest daily Covid-19 figures recorded in any Australian jurisdiction.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said every person in NSW would likely contract the Omicron strain of the virus.