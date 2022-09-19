Now is not the time for war, Modi tells Putin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (from left), Russian President Vladimir Putin. [Source: CNN News]

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have directly rebuffed Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not the time for war.

In what was the latest in a series of setbacks for the Russian leader, Modi told him of the need to “move onto a path of peace” and reminded him of the importance of “democracy, diplomacy and dialogue”.

The comments from Modi came during a face-to-face meeting on Friday, on the sidelines of a regional summit, and highlighted Russia’s increasing isolation on the diplomatic stage.

Article continues after advertisement

They came just a day after Putin conceded that China, too, had “questions and concerns” over the invasion.

Putin responded by telling the Indian leader that he was aware of his concerns.