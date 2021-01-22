Novavax vaccine shows 89% efficacy in UK trials

A new coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be 89.3% effective against the disease in large-scale UK trials.

The BBC’s medical editor Fergus Walsh said the Novavax vaccine is the first to show it is effective against the new more contagious ‘Kent’ variant of the virus discovered in the UK.

Boris Johnson welcomed the “good news” and said the UK’s medicines regulator would now assess the jab.

The UK has secured 60m doses of the jab, which will be made in Teeside.