North Korean leader prepares for 'dialogue and confrontation' with the US

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says his country needs to prepare for both “dialogue and confrontation” with the US, and “especially to get fully prepared for confrontation”.

North Korea had earlier snubbed efforts by President Joe Biden’s administration to establish diplomatic communication.

This marks the first time Kim has directly commented on Biden’s administration.

Kim was speaking at a meeting of senior leaders in Pyongyang.

The ruling Workers’ Party central committee meeting which started this week in the capital Pyongyang also saw Kim admitting the country is facing food shortages.

Kim says they need “especially to get fully prepared for confrontation in order to protect the dignity of our state and its interests for independent development”, as well as to guarantee a peaceful environment and North Korea’s security.