North Korea threatens retaliation after Aukus submarine deal

TVNZ
September 21, 2021 1:28 pm
[Source: TVNZ]

North Korea has criticised a US decision to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia and threatened unspecified countermeasures if it finds the deal affects its security.

Australia decided to invest in U.S. nuclear-powered submarines and dump its contract with France to build diesel-electric submarines because of a changed strategic environment, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

State media has published comments from an unidentified North Korean Foreign Ministry official who called the arrangement between US,

Britain and Australia an “extremely” dangerous move that would destroy the security balance in the Asia-Pacific.

The official said it would set off a nuclear arms race.

The official said North Korea was closely examining the deal and would proceed accordingly if it has “even a little adverse impact on the security of our country.”

North Korea believes the deal would destroy the “peace and stability of the region and the international nuclear non-proliferation system” and catalyze an arms race.

