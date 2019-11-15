North Korea quarantines foreigners

North Korea has quarantined 380 foreigners in a bid to stop the coronavirus from breaking out.

The foreigners are mostly diplomats stationed in the capital Pyongyang, said news agency Yonhap.

Around 200 foreigners had already been confined to their compounds for the past 30 days – but as that came to an end, the quarantine has been extended.

Article continues after advertisement

There have not been any reported cases of Covid-19 in North Korea.

It’s not known how long the new quarantine will last.

In South Korea, seven people have died with 763 infected.

Around 7,700 troops have been quarantined after 11 military members were infected.

The virus, which emerged in China, has spread to 29 countries.

Italy has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe, with 152.

Iran has also confirmed 43 cases of the virus and eight deaths.

More than 2,500 people have died from the virus in mainland China, with some 77,150 cases confirmed cases reported.