North Korea fires possible missile into sea

North Korea on Tuesday fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into its eastern sea.

The South Korean military and that of Japan says this is its second weapons launch in a week.

This month’s launch follows a series of weapons tests in 2021 that underscored how North Korea continues to expand its military capabilities amid a self-imposed pandemic lockdown and deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired at least one weapon early on Tuesday but didn’t immediately say whether it was ballistic or how far it flew.

Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office and Defence Ministry said the North Korean weapon was possibly a ballistic missile but didn’t immediately provide more details.