North Korea fires missile into waters off Japan

North Korea has fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile into waters off the coast of Japan, South Korea’s military has said.

The launch comes weeks after South Korea unveiled its own such weapon.

Pyongyang unveiled the “new” type of submarine-launched missile in January, describing it as “the world’s most powerful weapon”.

It comes as South Korea, Japan and US intelligence chiefs reportedly meet in Seoul to discuss North Korea.

In recent weeks, Pyongyang has embarked on a flurry of tests of what it claims to be hypersonic and long-range cruise missiles, and anti-aircraft weapons.

Some of these tests violate strict international sanctions.

North Korea is specifically prohibited by the United Nations from testing ballistic missiles as well as nuclear weapons.

On Tuesday South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said one missile was launched from the port of Sinpo, in the east of North Korea where Pyongyang usually bases its submarines. It landed in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said there were two ballistic missiles fired, calling the launches “very regrettable”.