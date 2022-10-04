North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

[Source: BBC]

North Korea has fired a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile over part of northern Japan.

It prompted a warning from the Japanese government for people on the island of Hokkaido to take cover during its flight and the temporary suspension of some train operations.

This is the first time North Korea has launched a missile over Japan since 2017.

Article continues after advertisement

The UN prohibits North Korea from ballistic and nuclear weapons tests.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida strongly condemned the actions, describing the launch as “violent behaviour”, and the Japanese government has called a meeting of its National Security Council.