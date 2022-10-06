North Korea continues missile launches as US redeploys carrier

[Source: ABC]

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters today, as the United States redeployed one of its aircraft carriers near the Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang’s previous launch of a powerful nuclear-capable missile over Japan.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the launches were made 22 minutes apart from the North’s capital region.

It said South Korea has boosted its surveillance posture and maintains a readiness in close coordination with the United States.

The latest missile launches suggest North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is determined to continue with weapons tests aimed at boosting his nuclear arsenal in defiance of international sanctions.

The launches were North Korea’s sixth round of weapons tests in less than two weeks, which has prompted condemnation from the United States and other countries.